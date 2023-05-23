700 cops to be promoted soon: IG

LAHORE:IG Punjab Dr Usman Anwar has said that the 700 employees of telecommunication will be promoted in the next promotion board meeting. Similarly, the promotion of 350 inspectors, 1,300 sub-inspectors and 2,100 ASIs will also be done soon.

Dr Usman said that the record of all office affairs including ACRs, holidays of the employees are being done in time on the Human Resource App. Efforts are also continued to promote paperless working in police offices. He said that proposals for new homes and jobs are under consideration for the heirs of police martyrs before 2017. IG Punjab also awarded cash prizes and certificates of appreciation to 81 police officers and personnel, including 54 officers and personnel of Lodhran, 17 of Khanewal and 10 officers and personnel of Vehari.

He said that the process of encouragement of the officers and personnel who have shown excellent performance would remain continue. DIG Headquarters Humayun Basheer Tarar, DIG Operations Waqas Nazir, DIG IT Ahsan Younus and retired DSP Aziz Ullah Khan also addressed the ceremony. Meanwhile, IG Punjab Dr Usman Anwar heard the complaints of the citizens on the occasion of a surprise visit to the 1787 Complaint Centre at the Central Police Office on Monday.

Nayyar Nigha, a citizen of Bhakkar complained about the delay in payment of the bill for the construction work done in Darya Khan police station, on which IG Punjab immediately took RPO Sargodha Shariq Kamal Siddiqui on a conference call and gave telephonic instructions. He ordered RPO Sargodha to resolve the issue of contractor under personal supervision. On the orders of Dr. Usman Anwar, RPO Sargodha took action and paid the remaining amount to contractor Nayyar.