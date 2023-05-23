Minister for giving importance to daughters

LAHORE:Caretaker Provincial Health Minister Dr Javed Akram while addressing the Best Graduate Award ceremony at Fatima Jinnah Medical University (FJMU) said that 52 percent of Pakistan's population consists of women but unfortunately only one percent of land is transferred in the name of women. ‘We have to strengthen the women of Pakistan. We should give importance to daughters in our society’.

He said FJMU is bringing the plan of Well Woman Clinic and a programme of neonatal screening. Vice Chancellor FJMU Prof. Dr. Khalid Masood Gondal, Prof. Abdul Majeed Chaudhry, Principal Fatima Jinnah Medical College Prof. Noreen Akmal, Prof. Balqis Shabbir, Prof Mulazim Bukhari from Azad Kashmir, Prof. Kamran Khalid, Registrar Prof Nadeem, other faculty members and a large number of female students were also present on this occasion. Best graduate Dr. Fakhira Anwar and her parents M Anwar and Mrs. Sughra Anwar were also present on this occasion. The minister also awarded medal and cash prize to Dr Fakhira Anwar. Dr Javed Akram in his address said that we are proud of our daughter Dr Fakhira Anwar for getting the honour of Best Graduate. Children who respect their parents and teachers always achieve success and Dr Fakhira will be a game changer, he said. ‘We are soon bringing a law to make thalassemia test mandatory for every boy and girl before appearing for class 10 exam’.

Nurses’ role highlighted

The Nursing Division of Shaukat Khanum Memorial Cancer Hospital and Research Centre (SKMCH&RC) in Lahore and Peshawar organised an event to celebrate the vital role of nurses in healthcare.

More than one hundred nurses from different areas of SKMCH&RC and other institutions including PKLI and National Hospital attended the event. Nursing Director of SKMCH&RC Ms Rehana Elahi, Medical Director of SKMCH&RC Dr Asif Loya, and Chief Medical Officer of SKMCH&RC Dr Aasim Yusuf were also present. Ms Rehana Elahi said that the coronavirus pandemic challenged healthcare systems around the world and nurses rose to this challenge and were at the frontline in this battle.

She said that this event was organised as part of a series of activities organised in the month of May, which is the birth month of Florence Nightingale, the founder of modern nursing, to celebrate nurses and their commitment and dedication to patients and families.