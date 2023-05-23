De-silting of drains by June 15 ordered

LAHORE:Commissioner Muhammad Ali Randhawa issued instructions for a complete de-silting of all drains by June 15.

The commissioner said that due to the best pre-monsoon arrangements, there will be no problem in drainage. He directed that Wasa should complete the process of installation of gratings in all affected areas of the City. He said a joint committee of Wasa, LWMC, MCL and district administration will ensure de-silting of all drains and major sewers. Commissioner Ali Randhawa was told in the briefing that there are 19 soaring points in the City.

Emergency camps will be established. It was informed in the briefing that monsoon is expected in Lahore from July 1 to September 30. It was further informed in the briefing that 16 rain gauges have been installed in different areas of the City for timely drainage operation.

It was informed in the briefing that Wasa has completed 2618-km of de-silting operation in 3,000-km of total sewerage lines. Randhawa visited Wasa control room and complaint monitoring system and took a briefing. He reviewed the functionality of disposal stations, lift stations and machinery. He said that special cleaning should be done under all the bridges before monsoon.