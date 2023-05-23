Na’at book by Dr Manzar launched

LAHORE:A book titled, Asaas-e-Adilla - Naat collection with all letters used without diacritical points by poet, Dr Manzar Phalori, was launched here at a ceremony organised by Bazm-e-Urooj-e-Adab Pakistan in Alhamra Art Centre.
According to a press release, renowned poet Khalid Sharif presided over the event while other notable personalities of the literary world, including Mehmood Aali, Jawaz Jafferi and others highlighted the significance of the collection. The second session of the event was Mehfil-e-Mushaira in which poets from different parts of the province recited their poetry. They included, Jabbar Mirza, Jawaz Jafferi, Tahir Mehmood Tahir, Tallat Muneer, Tauqir Sharifi, Aatir Al-Faihani, Shaafi, Farhana Amber, Sameera Batool, Shabnam Mirza, Rubina Nazir Bina, Asad Khan and others. Aatir Al-Faihani also conducted the programme as compere.
At the end of the event, Bazm-e-Urooj-e-Adab Pakistan presented a specific turban to Dr Manzar Phalori for his Na’at collection.
LAHORE:The 1750th meeting of the Punjab University Syndicate was held here on Monday which approved the creation of...
Dr Farrah-ul-Momineen became the first scholar from the Department of Communication, Lahore College for Women...
LAHORE:The Council for Advancement and Support of Education has awarded the Asia-Pacific Leadership Award to LUMS...
Lahore Waste Management Company is taking effective measures to ensure the best sanitation situation in the...
LAHORE:Caretaker Provincial Minister for Communications and Excise Bilal Afzal has directed all the departments...
LAHORE:IG Punjab Dr Usman Anwar has said that the 700 employees of telecommunication will be promoted in the next...