Na’at book by Dr Manzar launched

LAHORE:A book titled, Asaas-e-Adilla - Naat collection with all letters used without diacritical points by poet, Dr Manzar Phalori, was launched here at a ceremony organised by Bazm-e-Urooj-e-Adab Pakistan in Alhamra Art Centre.

According to a press release, renowned poet Khalid Sharif presided over the event while other notable personalities of the literary world, including Mehmood Aali, Jawaz Jafferi and others highlighted the significance of the collection. The second session of the event was Mehfil-e-Mushaira in which poets from different parts of the province recited their poetry. They included, Jabbar Mirza, Jawaz Jafferi, Tahir Mehmood Tahir, Tallat Muneer, Tauqir Sharifi, Aatir Al-Faihani, Shaafi, Farhana Amber, Sameera Batool, Shabnam Mirza, Rubina Nazir Bina, Asad Khan and others. Aatir Al-Faihani also conducted the programme as compere.

At the end of the event, Bazm-e-Urooj-e-Adab Pakistan presented a specific turban to Dr Manzar Phalori for his Na’at collection.