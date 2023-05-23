JI kicks off free IT education for jobless youth

LAHORE:Jamaat-e-Islami launched a free IT education and training programme titled ‘Bano Qabil Project’ here Monday to make thousands of unemployed youngsters self-reliant.
Over 1,100 youngsters were given enrolment cards for various courses in IT and e-Commerce in the first phase of the project at a ceremony presided over by JI naib ameer Liaquat Baloch, while secretary general Ameerul Azim, Punjab ameer Javed Kasuri, Waqas Ahmad Butt, Azhar Bilal, Muhammad Mushtaq Butt, Faheem Siddiqui, Mudassar Iqbal Butt, Sohail Ahmed Azizi (Actor), Noorul Hasan (Actor) and Deputy Information Secretary Imranul Haq also participated.
After the completion of the courses, tests will be conducted under the supervision of a private university and certificates will be given to the successful students. Speaking on the occasion, Liaquat Baloch said after the success of the Bano Qabil programme in Karachi, JI started it in Lahore as well to equip the youth with modern technology and enable them to become self-employed. He said the programme was a big revolutionary effort to end unemployment in the country and would soon be expanded throughout Punjab.
