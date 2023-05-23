Minister stresses need to meet school enrolment target

LAHORE:Education Minister Mansoor Qadir has said that there is a need to separate the administrative cadre of school education from the academic cadre and to appoint executive officers for the school education department.

He said this while chairing the Chief Executive Officers’ (CEOs) Conference organised by School Education Department Punjab. CEOs of District Education Authorities (DEAs) across Punjab attended the meeting. The minister further said that a committee headed by the Special Secretary had been formed for formulation of criteria and selection of administrative officers.

He also expressed his dissatisfaction with unmet school enrolment targets and said that after 15 days the enrolment status would be re-evaluated. He further said that the meetings of the school councils be held regularly so that the enrolment rate could be increased through the mediation of the members of these councils.

Chief Executive Officers should identify good performing teachers in after-noon schools so that they can be adequately rewarded for their hard work, he stated. Mansoor Qadir said that the already established schooling system should not be affected because of afternoon schools.

The provincial minister said that summer learning camps were being set up in schools of five districts during summer vacations in Punjab. He said that new classrooms, school furniture and other facilities were being provided in 12 flood affected districts.

He directed that the CEOs of the districts who have not yet submitted the survey reports of their districts should immediately submit the survey reports within a week. He said that third party validation will be done on the completion of the ongoing schemes in schools with the support of World Bank and Unicef. The provincial minister said that the attendance of teachers and children in schools should not decrease under any circumstances.

He added that the condition of toilets, drinking water supply and furniture in schools has improved in the last few years. He said that the decrease in learning level and overall ranking was a matter of concern. School education management officers and teachers should focus on improving these graphs with hard work and effort.

In the conference, the issues of teachers' promotions were also considered. The minister said that along with the promotion of teachers, attention should also be paid to recruitment of new teachers. The CEOs should deal with the promotion cases of teachers in their districts as soon as possible. He instructed the conference to complete 100pc registration of schools in PEF during the summer vacation.

The minister said that administrative officers and teachers should settle a new educational world with hard work and effort.