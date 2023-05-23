Boy murdered by grandfather

LAHORE:A six-year-old boy reportedly was murdered by his grandfather in the Gujjarpura area. The victim Ghulam Mustafa had gone missing and on search his body was recovered. During the initial investigations, it surfaced that the victim was abducted by his grandfather. He reportedly had developed relations with the mother of the victim. After a dispute over the relationship, the suspect killed him and dumped his body into drain. The suspect is at large after the incident.Valuables burnt

Valuables were gutted in three different incidents of fire in the provincial capital here on Monday. The first fire case was reported in Nespak Housing Society where a fire broke out due to a short-circuit. Nearby people tried to control it. On failure, they called rescue teams.

Firefighters reached the spot and extinguished the fire. The other fire case was reported in a factory near Youhanabad. A fire broke out in a pharma factory after a boiler exploded. The third fire case was reported in a house at Lawrance Colony, Ghaziabad. No loss of life or injury was reported.