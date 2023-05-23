Merit promoted in health sector, says minister

LAHORE:Provincial Minister for Primary and Secondary Health Punjab Dr Jamal Nasir has said that the immunisation rate of children in Punjab province is the highest in the country, which is possible only because of the integrated system in the health sector and public awareness.

He said this while addressing a media workshop on immunisation organised in collaboration with Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (PSHD) Punjab and UNICEF at a local hotel on Monday.

Director Health Rawalpindi Dr Ansir Ishaq, CEO Health Dr. Ijaz, District Health Officer Dr. Ehsan Ghani, Divisional Officer WHO Dr. Asif Sehgal, UNICEF Immunisation Officer Quratul Ain, UNICEF Punjab Health Specialist Dr. Manzoor and others were also present on this occasion.

Dr Jamal Nasir said that the PSHD has created a system for the repair of damaged medical machinery under which any machine in a government hospital or primary health centre will be repaired on the online system called 'Barq'. A complaint will be lodged, after which engineers from the health department will reach the spot within 24 hours and repair the same, he added.

He said that revolutionary measures have been taken in the health sector in four months under which 52 thousand prisoners have been tested for hepatitis A, B and C, TB, AIDS and other diseases in all the jails of Punjab and vaccinations have been done. ‘17,000 police personnel and officers have been tested and besides this, health screening of common citizens has also been done’.

Dr. Jamal Nasir said that merit has been promoted in the placements in the health department while the upgradation of lady health workers has been done. He said that the PSHD has created capacity for more than 1,000 ad-hoc recruitments in four and a half months to address the shortage of human resources in the Health Department. Divisional Officer WHO Dr. Asif Sehgal said that with the help of immunisation, protection is provided from 12 dangerous diseases and it is the responsibility of every citizen to immunise their children in every case.

Immunisation Officer UNICEF Quratul Ain said that the media should broadcast public service messages to create awareness among the public about immunisation and also inform the public in morning shows.