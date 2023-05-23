26th Alhamra Theatre Festival starts

LAHORE:Ten plays will be staged during the 26th Alhamra Theatre Festival that started Monday at Alhamra, The Mall. Atta-ul-Haq Qasmi, writer and playwright, was the chief guest.

The festival will consist of 10 plays which will continue till May 31. The festival will feature productions such as ‘Hatak, Manto se Milyay, Roshnai, Baba Ji Te Mein, Laali, Bulha Te Banda/Mind Blowing, Yellowheads, Gudiyan Patoley, Ek Chadar Maili Si, and Kih Jaanaan Mein Kaun.’

Maas Foundation will present ‘Hatak’, a drama based on Saadat Hasan Manto's short story. Alhamra Executive Director Muhammad Saleem Sagar said that the festival would enlighten the new generation about their cherished traditions.