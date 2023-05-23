Indian prisoners’ bodies handed over to BSF

LAHORE:Bodies of two Indian prisoners who died in jails in Karachi were handed over to the authorities at Wagah/Attari Border. The prisoners identified as Zulfiqar Ali and Soma Devi were imprisoned in Karachi. The government of Pakistan had announced their release. However, before they could be transferred to India, they died. Their bodies were shifted to Lahore by air. From Lahore Allama Iqbal International Airport, their bodies were shifted to Wagah Border by Edhi Foundation Ambulances.