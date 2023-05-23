 
Tuesday May 23, 2023
Antagonistic ways

May 23, 2023

When will our rulers finally change the way they govern? The selfish mindset of always thinking the worst of and slandering one’s political opponents has brought the country to the brink of disaster.

The main priority of the ruling class ought to be the betterment of the people, which requires cooperation and compromise. Instead, our politics has been run on the basis of constantly vying to undermine one’s opponents.

Mumraiz Khan

Karachi