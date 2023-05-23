I am writing to draw attention to the pressing need for an affordable housing scheme in Karachi. The current housing situation in the city is dire, with a growing population and an acute shortage of affordable housing options for low-income individuals and families. Karachi, being one of the largest cities in the world, is experiencing rapid urbanization and an influx of people seeking better economic opportunities. Unfortunately, the existing housing market fails to cater to the needs of the majority, leading to skyrocketing property prices and exorbitant rental rates. As a result, many individuals are forced to live in substandard and overcrowded conditions or reside on the outskirts of the city, facing long commutes and limited access to essential services.
An affordable housing scheme would serve as a great solution to this pervasive problem. It would enable low-income families to have access to decent, safe and affordable housing options within the city limits.
Kanzul Iman
Karachi
