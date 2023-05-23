Stressed out

I am writing to express my concern about the rising stress levels among young people. It is disheartening to see that the pressure to excel in studies has taken a toll on their mental health. The sudden shift to online classes, isolation and uncertainty about the future has further added to the stress levels of young people. It is high time that we address this issue and take measures to alleviate the stress levels of our youth.

Parents and educators must create a supportive environment where young people can express their emotions and concerns without fear of judgment or ridicule. Schools and colleges should also prioritize mental health and well-being by providing counselling services and organizing stress management workshops. Moreover, the government should allocate more resources to mental health programmes that cater specifically to young people.

Hamna Tariq

Lahore