From political instability to economic challenges and social issues, Pakistan faces a range of complex and interrelated problems that require sustained efforts to address. Political stability, economic growth and social development must be pursued, with a focus on addressing corruption, promoting inclusive growth and providing access to education and healthcare. Environmental sustainability must also be a priority, with efforts to address pollution, conserve natural resources and mitigate the impacts of climate change.

Ultimately, addressing Pakistan’s problems will require a commitment to good governance, cooperation between different sectors of society and a long-term vision for the country’s future.

Mohsin Ali Bangwar

Kandhkot