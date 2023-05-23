Expat politics

Irrespective of political and human rights developments in India, there have never been any large-scale protests by the Indian diaspora, nor do they seek the intervention of the political forces in the countries in which they reside in Indian affairs. The India diaspora is, for the most part, united in supporting India. When an Indian PM or president visits any foreign country, they are seen united in welcoming and lobbying for them, with some exceptions.

Unfortunately, the same cannot be said of the Pakistan diaspora as its politics are a mirror-image of our domestic divisions. Recent demonstrations following the ouster and then the arrest of former PM Imran Khan are a testament to this. Diaspora Pakistanis have even gone so far as to raise negative propaganda against the country and its institutions.

Malik Tariq Ali

Lahore