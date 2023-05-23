Grassroots ownership

The issue of logging and deforestation has become a serious problem in Gilgit-Baltistan. Reforestation efforts have been anaemic thus far and the amount of forested land is declining at an alarming rate. To preserve the natural forests of the area, there is a need to motivate local communities by giving them a stake in the reforestation process.
A workable mechanism is required to give locals ownership of such environmental initiatives. The government should be able to find a way of getting the local population behind efforts to stop further deforestation in GB.
Shakir H Shamim
Skardu
