Human capital

Pakistan's young people hold immense potential, making it imperative to invest in their development. They present a unique opportunity for progress and social change. To harness this potential, we must prioritize quality education, skills training and support systems. Encouraging entrepreneurship and innovation is also crucial, with initiatives like start-up incubators and mentorship programs. Furthermore, addressing social and cultural barriers is vital, including promoting inclusivity and involving youth in decision-making processes. Physical and mental well-being should be prioritized, with accessible healthcare services and support for mental health. Let us collectively invest in our youth and provide them with the tools for success. By doing so, we can unlock their potential, address social challenges and build a prosperous Pakistan.
Nadeen Aamir
Lahore
