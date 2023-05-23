Fighting rages in Sudan’s capital as truce deadline nears

KHARTOUM: Gunfire and explosions rocked Sudan´s capital on Monday, hours before a one-week humanitarian ceasefire was to take effect after a series of previous truce announcements were all violated.

The United States and Saudi Arabia on Sunday announced that the ceasefire agreed between the rival camps would take effect at 9:45 pm (1945 GMT) Monday to enable humanitarian assistance to civilians.

Unlike truces previously announced, the US and Saudi said this one is different because it was “signed by the parties” and will be supported by a “ceasefire monitoring mechanism”. Desperate residents voiced hope that the new agreement would stem the brutal warfare that has shaken the capital Khartoum and other parts of the impoverished country, particularly the western Darfur region.

Fighting erupted on April 15 between the army, led by Sudan´s de facto leader Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces commanded by Burhan´s former deputy Mohamed Hamdan Daglo.

The two sides on Sunday affirmed that they would respect the ceasefire, which was welcomed by the United Nations, African Union and East African bloc IGAD.