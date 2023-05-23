Greece eyes new vote as PM seeks absolute majority

ATHENS: Greece´s prime minister said on Monday he was seeking a fresh election as early as June 25, a day after his party´s biggest electoral triumph in years left him five seats short of being able to produce a single-party government.

Kyriakos Mitsotakis´s conservative New Democracy party secured a 20-point lead over its nearest contender, Syriza, led by leftist Alexis Tsipras, at national elections on Sunday.It was the Greek conservatives´ best result since 2007, crediting the party with bringing economic stability back to a nation once known as an EU laggard.

“Shock and awe”, headlined left-wing daily Efsyn, while pro-government Proto Thema noted that the double-digit margin was the widest seen since 1974.

The “political earthquake” hailed by Mitsotakis sent the Athens stock market to its highest in almost a decade.But the win fell five seats short of an outright majority, leaving Mitsotakis with the option of either seeking a coalition or calling a new vote.

The 55-year-old Harvard graduate on Monday declined power sharing, telling President Katerina Sakallaropoulou that it was impossible to form a coalition.Greece should head for new elections “as soon as possible,” he said. After Mitsotakis rejected the president´s mandate to form a government, Greece will go through the motions required under the constitution -- with the president handing similar mandates to Syriza and then third-placed socialist party Pasok-Kinal. The bids are doomed to failure, given Sunday´s result. Tsipras, too, has set the stage for a new vote, citing a next battle that will be “critical and final”.

A senior judge will eventually be named interim prime minister and call for new elections. In power over the last four years, former McKinsey consultant Mitsotakis steered the country through the pandemic which devastated Greece´s vital tourism industry.

On his watch, the erstwhile EU economic headache has enjoyed a post-Covid revival, booking growth of 5.9 percent in 2022.

With unemployment and inflation falling, and growth this year projected at twice that of the European Union average, Greece´s outlook was a far cry from the throes of the crippling debt crisis a decade ago. Mitsotakis´ term was blighted, however, by a wiretapping scandal as well as a train crash that killed 57 people in February.

The government initially blamed the accident -- Greece´s worst-ever rail disaster -- on human error, even though the country´s notoriously poor rail network has suffered from years of under-investment.

Nevertheless, neither the accident nor the wiretapping scandal appeared to have dented support for his conservatives -- who scored a far bigger win than that predicted by opinion polls ahead of the vote.

Despite massive protests that broke out in the aftermath of the rail crash, Kostas Karamanlis, who resigned as transport minister at the time, was re-elected on Sunday.