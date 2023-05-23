Early warning systems send disaster deaths plunging: UN

GENEVA: Weather-related disasters have surged over the past 50 years, causing swelling economic damage even as early warning systems have meant dramatically fewer deaths, the United Nations said on Monday.
Extreme weather, climate and water-related events caused 11,778 reported disasters between 1970 and 2021, new figures from the UN´s World Meteorological Organisation (WMO) show.
Those disasters killed just over two million people and caused $4.3 trillion in economic losses. “The most vulnerable communities unfortunately bear the brunt of weather, climate and water-related hazards,” WMO chief Petteri Taalas said in a statement.
The report found that over 90 percent of reported deaths worldwide due to disasters over the 51-year-period occurred in developing countries. Cyclone Mocha, which wreaked havoc in Myanmar and Bangladesh last week, exemplifies this, Taalas said.
KHARTOUM: Gunfire and explosions rocked Sudan´s capital on Monday, hours before a one-week humanitarian ceasefire was...
WASHINGTON: A SpaceX capsule carrying two Saudi astronauts docked with the International Space Station on Monday, as...
ISTANBUL: President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Monday secured the endorsement of an ultra-nationalist whose third-place...
TUNIS: Dozens of journalists protested on Monday in front of a Tunis police station after two of their colleagues had...
WASHINGTON: South Carolina Senator Tim Scott launched his bid to become the first Black Republican US president on...
ATHENS: Greece´s prime minister said on Monday he was seeking a fresh election as early as June 25, a day after his...