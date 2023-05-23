Fighting in Russia as Ukraine ‘sabotage’ group crosses border

KYIV, Ukraine: Moscow said on Monday that its troops were battling a Ukrainian “sabotage” group that infiltrated the southern Russian region of Belgorod as locals fled the latest bout of fighting in the troubled territory.In a first since the start of Moscow´s invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, Russian authorities introduced an “anti-terror regime” in Belgorod.

Since the start of the war, the region bordering Ukraine has been repeatedly shelled in attacks that have killed dozens of people, and the region´s main city was struck in April by a Russian fighter jet that dropped ammunition over Belgorod by accident.

In the latest incursion, members of a “sabotage” group crossed over from Ukraine, Russian authorities said, adding that President Vladimir Putin had been notified. Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said eight people had been injured, adding that authorities were helping people leave the scene of the fighting.

The announcement came as Russian forces pummelled the eastern Ukrainian city of Dnipro with missiles and drones overnight, while Kyiv insisted it was still fighting for control of the flashpoint eastern city of Bakhmut. “The situation here continues to be extremely tense,” Gladkov said, adding that authorities were going door to door to notify local residents.