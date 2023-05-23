Israeli forces kill three Palestinians in West Bank

OCCUPIED-AL-QUDS: Israeli forces killed three Palestinian fighters on Monday in a raid on a refugee camp in the occupied West Bank, in what the army described as an operation targeting “terrorist” suspects. In a statement, the Palestinian health ministry identified the three men killed in Balata camp in Nablus as Muhammad Abu Zaytoun, 32, Fathi Abu Rizk, 30, and Abdullah Abu Hamdan, 24.

The Al-Aqsa Martyrs´ Brigades, the armed wing of Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas´s Fatah party, said in a statement that the three were among the group´s “fighters”.

The group´s emblem was wrapped around the foreheads of the men in a morgue, while their bodies were shrouded in the Palestinian flag.

The Israeli army said it had shot several fighters when a gun battle erupted during a “counterterrorism” operation. During the operation, “armed suspects fired at the soldiers, who responded with live fire. Hits were identified,” it said. The army added in a statement that it “apprehended three wanted individuals suspected of involvement in terrorist activity”, and that weapons and ammunition were seized.

Palestinian presidency spokesman Nabil Abu Rudeineh described the killings as a “veritable massacre” and charged that repeated Israeli raids and attacks by settlers constituted a “major war crime and a collective punishment”.

He said “silence” from the United States had emboldened Israelis to escalate attacks, calling on Washington to “immediately intervene to stop the Israeli madness that will drag the region toward explosion”. Israel has occupied the West Bank since the 1967 Six-Day War and its forces regularly launch incursions into Palestinian cities, which are nominally under the control of Abbas´s Palestinian Authority.

Deadly military operations have surged in recent months across the Palestinian territory. Witnesses told AFP that Israeli forces raided several houses in the camp overnight in search of people wanted by the army.

Gunfire and loud explosions rocked the camp, the witnesses said, adding that a house was demolished.

Israel´s army, meanwhile, said it had “located in one of the residences an explosives manufacturing site” and detonated it.