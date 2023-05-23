20 dead in Guyana school dormitory fire

GEORGETOWN, Guyana: At least 20 people were killed and several injured on Sunday in a school dormitory fire in Guyana, the government said in a statement, with the nation´s president calling it a “major disaster.”

“This is a major disaster. It is horrible, it is painful,” the South American nation´s President Irfaan Ali said Sunday night. The death toll had risen to 20 and several people were injured in the fire at the Mahdia Secondary School in central Guyana, the government statement said.

“We have lost many beautiful souls in that fire,” it added. “We ask that our prayers continue to be with these children, their families, and communities.”

Ali said he had ordered arrangements be made in the capital Georgetown´s two major hospitals “so that every single child who requires attention be given the best possible opportunity to get that attention.”