Shah faces Hamid as judo fights begin today

KARACHI: Two-time Olympian Tokyo-based Shah Hussain will face South Asian champion Hamid Ali in his opening fight of the open category as judo event of the 34th National Games begins in Quetta on Tuesday (today).

As many as 16 fights will be conducted on the opening day of the event which will last until May 26. The karate event will also begin on Tuesday (today).

The country’s leading fighter Saadi Abbas could not come to Pakistan from Canada due to personal reasons and it is the first time since 2005 that he will be missing any big domestic event. The managers meeting of the athletics event will be held in Quetta at 4pm on Tuesday (today). The athletics competitions are set to begin from Wednesday (tomorrow) at the Ayub Sports Complex.

The country’s leading javelin thrower Arshad Nadeem will also be seen for the first time since he underwent elbow and knee surgeries in November last year in London. Squash, bodybuilding, basketball and tennis events will also begin on Tuesday.