Navy, Army shooters set 13 records

KARACHI: The shooters of Navy and Army have made 13 records during the six days of the shooting events of National Games at Army Marksmen Unit in Jhelum. The shooters of Navy set eight new records, in the Prone Rifle team event for women (1833.4), Rapid Fire Pistol in qualification and finals (Ghulam Mustafa Bashir), Prone Rifle (Aqib), Prone Rifle team (1848.7), Air Rifle for women (Mehak Fatima), 3-positon (Zeeshan), and 3-position rifle team (1732).
