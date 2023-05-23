Imran Ismail remanded to prison in May 9 violence case

An anti-terrorism court on Monday remanded Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader and former Sindh governor Imran Ismail to prison in a case related to the May 9 violence.

Ismail has been arrested by the Tipu Sultan police for his alleged involvement in a violent protest on Sharea Faisal following the arrest of PTI Chairman Imran Khan on May 9. The investigating officer produced the ex-governor before the administrative judge of the anti-terrorism courts on the expiry of his two-day police remand and requested an extension in it. Turning down the police request, the judge sent him to prison with a direction to submit a charge sheet against him and others arrested in the case.

Meanwhile, Ismail’s wife moved an application before the court, seeking B-class facilities for her husband in prison. She stated that her husband was a taxpayer and had served as governor, due to which he was entitled to B-class facilities. The PTI leader was brought to the court in an armoured personnel career amid tight security. Responding to journalists’ queries, he said there was no pressure on him to quit the party. To a question about party’s Karachi head MNA Aftab Siddiqui parting his ways with PTI, Ismail said Siddiqui could do whatever he desired.