SHC tells police not to shift detained PTI workers from Karachi

The Sindh High Court on Monday issued notices to the home department and others on petitions against the detention of PTI activists under the Maintenance of Public Order Ordinance and ordered the custody of detainees should not be removed from Karachi.

Petitioners Zahir Shah and others submitted that their family members were arrested on May 9 under the MPO for 30 days by the Sindh government. They said the detainees were being shifted to the prisons of Hyderabad, Shikarpurl Jacobabad and Sukkur without providing them the opportunity of a hearing. They said the detainees were political activists and had nothing to do with any illegal or criminal activities. The petitioners’ counsel Abdul Wahab Baloch requested the court to declare the detention of political activists under the MPO as illegal and set aside the home department notification, and in the meantime to restrain the respondents from removing their custody outside the Karachi.

A division bench comprising Chief Justice Ahmed Ali M Sheikh and Justice Yousuf Ali Sayeed, after the preliminary hearing of the petition, issued notices to the home department and others, and directed the Sindh police not to take the take the detainees to another location outside Karachi till further orders.

The court also issued notices to the advocate general of Sindh, the Election Commission of Pakistan on a petition filed by a PTI union council chairman seeking an injunction from court to stop the election of the Karachi mayor until all elected chairmen and vice chairmen of the PTI had taken the oath at the city government’s maiden session.

Petitioner Zeeshan Zaib submitted that he was elected chairman from UC-8 Shah Faisal Town, and besides him 40 other PTI candidates were elected as chairmen and vice chairmen from different parts of the city. He said the provincial election commissioner had issued a notification for elected representatives of the local government for attending the oath-taking session on May 22 whereby after the oath- taking ceremony the election of mayor was supposed to be held.

The petitioner submitted that PTI leaders and workers had initiated a mass protest campaign against the arrest of party leader Imran Khan after his arrest on May 9; however, some miscreants took advantage of the protest and caused damage to public properties. He said the government and law enforcement agencies without verifying the facts had started a crackdown against PTI leaders and activists and many of them were detained under the MPO or were booked by the police under arson and rioting charges.

He said a number of elected representatives were behind bars and would not be able to cast their precious votes in support of the candidate of their choice in the upcoming election for the city mayor. He submitted the petitioner and other elected representatives of the PTI had the right to take the oath being representatives of the people and cast their votes for the election of the mayor.

The court was requested to restrain the ECP from conducting the oath-taking ceremony till all the elected representatives of the PTI appeared before the session and to direct the government to ensure safe and secure attendance of PTI elected representatives before the oath-taking ceremony and subsequent election of the mayor.