Naeem vows to foil PPP’s bid to snatch Karachi’s mayorship

Karachi Jamaat-e-Islami chief Hafiz Naeemur Rehman has vowed to defeat the Pakistan Peoples Party’s (PPP) “fascism”, censuring Sindh’s ruling party over using “fascist tactics to keep the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) local government representatives away from oath-taking ceremonies to reduce the votes in the JI’s favour for the election of the city mayor.

Talking to the media after taking oath as the chairman of his union council at the Pakistan Medical & Dental College (PMDC) on Monday, Rehman pointed out that the PTI’s elected chairman and vice chairman of UC-5 Chanesar Goth have been arrested from the oath-taking ceremony on the behest of the PPP.

Similarly, he remarked, the PTI’s elected chairman of UC-10 North Nazimabad could not turn up at the oath-taking ceremony because he has already been arrested. How is this possible under a democratic system, he asked.He said that the electoral process has been hijacked and converted into the process of taking over in order to impose feudalism instead of a democratic system. Such tactics will not be tolerated, and the conspiracy against the mandate of Karachiites will be foiled, he added.

He claimed that this behaviour is in line with the PPP’s history, saying that the party had not accepted the people’s mandate in 1970 at the cost of the country’s integrity. The country fell apart but the PPP did not change its mindset, repeating the same tactics in 1977, he maintained.

Recently, he said, the results of their own choosing were acquired in Balochistan with the help of briefcases full of banknotes, and the same policy was being employed even today. They PPP has been employing fascist tactics, including threats and money, but they will not be able to succeed in their nefarious designs, vowed the JI leader.

He said the PPP does not have the support of the masses. “If you think you’ll enjoy the establishment’s support forever, you’re mistaken,” he added. He also said the PPP would fall once the support disappears, so the people’s mandate must be recognised.

Rehman said the PTI is supporting the JI, and both parties will contest the mayoral poll. He said they have the required numbers as well. He asked if anyone in the country would look into what is happening to manipulate the democratic process.He lambasted the Election Commission of Pakistan for its “shameful inclination towards the PPP and acting like the ‘A’ team of the political party”. He reiterated his demand to postpone the LG process in view of the ongoing unrest in the country and the “political revenge policy of the PPP in the province” so that a level playing field can be created for all stakeholders.

He said the PPP wants to hold the final phase of the LG polls immediately, remarking that this is the same PPP that had delayed holding the elections from 2009 to 2015, and had held the polls this January after they had been due since August 2020.

Using threats, jails and greed for money to purchase elected members belonging to other parties is tantamount to insulting the constitution, he added. Responding to a question, he said the JI had secured the majority of the votes in the LG elections, while the PPP had come in third.

He claimed that the JI had secured most of the seats, but it was the PPP that had snatched those seats on one pretext or another with the help of nefarious tactics. However, Rehman said, the JI wants an all-inclusive LG setup in Karachi in the greater interest of the city, but the party will not bow down to fascism.