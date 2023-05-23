PA passes resolution for early election of mayor, deputy mayor

The Sindh Assembly on Monday unanimously adopted a resolution calling upon the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to complete the process of electing the mayor, the deputy mayor and the other heads of municipal agencies in the province by the first week of June.

The resolution was moved in the House by the ruling Pakistan Peoples Party’s (PPP) MPA Ghanwar Ali Khan Isran. Speaking on the occasion, Sindh Irrigation Minister Jam Khan Shoro lamented that many months had passed since the holding of the local government elections in the province, but the elected public representatives of the municipal agencies were yet to assume their responsibilities.

He recalled that several delaying tactics had been used earlier to defer the LG polls in the province. He said that the election result of certain union committees in Karachi was still withheld despite the fact that the elected LG representatives had to take oath of their offices on the present day.He also said that June 10 had been announced by the ECP as the date for oath-taking by the candidates elected against the reserved seats in the local governments in the province, but this process should be completed much earlier.

Shoro pointed out that the newly elected UC chairmen in the province had to face difficulties in getting the allotted office space. Similarly, the mayor and the deputy mayor, after their election, would also face difficulties in discharging their responsibilities, so this process should be completed at the earliest. The Muttahida Qaumi Movement’s (MQM) MPA Muhammad Hussain Khan also urged the ECP to complete at the earliest all the stages related to the forming of the local governments in the province.

He lamented that the ECP’s conduct had not been exemplary in this regard. He said that there should not be such an extraordinary delay in the LG polls in the province. He recalled in the House that his party had held a protest demonstration outside the ECP office in Karachi in this regard. He reiterated his party’s demand to empower the LG agencies in the province as per the spirit of the constitution.

The Muttahida Majlis-e-Amal’s (MMA) Syed Abdul Rasheed blamed the provincial government for the earlier delay in the LG polls in the province. He urged the ECP to discharge its responsibilities as an autonomous agency.

He also backed the demand to hold the mayoral and deputy mayoral polls at the earliest, but also demanded that the government not engage in horse-trading of the newly elected UC chairmen in the city. He said the provincial government should also refrain from unduly arresting the newly elected UC chairmen. Sindh Local Government Minister Syed Nasir Hussain Shah said the ECP should speed up the process of forming the local governments. He urged the ECP to complete all the relevant stages in this regard by June 8.

He said that it was the desire of the provincial government that the newly elected LG representatives get the chance to present the annual budget of their respective municipal agencies next month.

Meanwhile, Sindh Information and Transport Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon assured the House that the residents of Karachi would soon witness improvement in the transport system on the roads of the city. Responding to a calling-attention notice of the MQM’s MPA Mangla Sharma, Memon said his transport department would do its best to launch new cab services in Karachi. He said that a pink taxi service dedicated for female passengers would also be launched.

He recalled that the officials of the transport department had recently ensured that the operators of inter-city buses in the province refrain from fleecing their passengers visiting their home towns for Eidul Fitr.