Gold continues to shine

KARACHI: Gold prices increased by Rs2,000 per tola in the local market on Monday.

According to All Sindh Saraf Jewellers Association, gold rates reached Rs237,300 per tola. Similarly, the price of 10-gram gold rose by Rs1,714 to Rs203,446. In the international market, however, gold rates decreased by $5 to $1,972 per ounce.

Silver rates increased by Rs50 to Rs2,900 per tola. Similarly, 10-gram silver rates also rose by Rs42.87 to Rs2,486.28. Jewellers said gold prices in the local market remained higher by Rs5,000 per tola compared with the gold rates in Dubai’s gold market.