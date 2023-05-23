Regulatory barriers

LAHORE: Our planners have consistently failed to prioritise transparency in the economy, resulting in ineffective and sporadic measures that are often driven by regulators. The prevailing excuse for this lack of transparency is the fear of upsetting investors' sentiments.

However, this so-called investor-friendly approach has actually deterred investors from engaging in Pakistan. The policies labeled as investor-friendly are often designed to benefit entrenched vested interests. For instance, the government hesitates to take action against factories that release toxic effluents into water streams or the sea. While occasional small actions are taken, they are quickly halted when industries protest, requesting more time to invest in clean technology and effluent treatment plants. This cycle has been going on for over a decade.

The factories involved would need to make substantial investments in clean technology, which they are reluctant to do since they can escape consequences through minor protests. Moreover, technological investments would increase their costs. What Pakistan truly needs is high-tech investment, which can be attracted through foreign direct investment. However, foreign investors are unlikely to commit their resources to a country that lacks respect for clean technologies. They would struggle to compete with local industries that not only pollute the environment but also disregard other laws, such as labor laws.

To foster Pakistan's economy, it is crucial to attract foreign direct investment in sectors where the country holds a competitive advantage in global markets. Achieving this requires the new rulers to reassess and revise the regulatory procedures in place. Foreign investors are drawn to commercially profitable and politically stable environments. Furthermore, in the absence of regime credibility, foreign investors doubt the fiscal sustainability of incentives, causing them to discount their value. Fiscal incentives are also susceptible to corruption.

Regulatory procedures, which encompass establishing and operating new businesses, serve as significant barriers to investment in developing countries. These procedures encompass business registration, tax administration, investment approvals, business licenses, intellectual property protection, land access, long-term leases, construction permits, customs clearances, and utility connections. Cumulatively, these procedures increase production costs, hinder entrepreneurship, impede market entry and business expansion, and weaken competitive forces.

The legal and regulatory codes must be clarified and streamlined by eliminating duplicative and unnecessary laws that escalate the cost of doing business and invite corruption.

Private property rights should be clearly defined, accessible to all citizens, and strongly enforced. Taxation systems need further reforms to ensure ease of compliance, discourage income concealment, and encourage profitable economic activity. Labor laws must be reformed to allow for greater flexibility.

While labor laws in Pakistan offer more protection to workers on paper than those in developed economies, they are openly abused in practice. For example, every employee is entitled to social security benefits, and the corresponding fees should be deposited in provincial social security institutions. However, this facility is rarely available to more than 10 percent of the workforce.

How entrepreneurs bypass these legal requirements remains a secret between them and the social security departments. Firing a worker is an expensive process under Pakistani law, yet workers are frequently dismissed without legal compensation. Foreign investors would be unwilling to operate under such laws, where entrepreneurs can evade their obligations with minor bribes.

Improving corporate governance legislation is of utmost importance. This includes enforcing internationally accepted accounting principles, disclosure standards, anti-conflict of interest measures, antitrust regulations, and prohibition of insider trading. Additionally, bankruptcy laws should be reformed through second-generation reforms. Efforts should be directed towards reforming excessively bureaucratic government agencies and enhancing their administrative and enforcement capacity.

This will ensure efficient, effective, and cost-effective administration and enforcement of laws and regulations. Lastly, an efficient and cost-effective infrastructure, encompassing telecommunication and transport systems, is essential for a democratic and market-based system. Such infrastructure will enable entrepreneurs to benefit from formalizing their operations.