Stocks start week lower as political, economic fears deepen

Stocks closed lower on Monday with a continued political and economic uncertainty keeping investors at bay, ahead of federal budget 2024, analysts said.

The Pakistan Stock Exchange's (PSX) benchmark KSE 100-share Index decreased by 404.12 points or 0.97 percent to 41,195.07 points against 41,599.19 points recorded in the last session.The highest index of the day remained at 41,690.28 points while the lowest level of the day was recorded at 41,155.48 points.

“Stocks closed sharply lower on political and economic uncertainty ahead of federal budget FY24 announcements due next month, Ahsan Mehanti, analyst at Arif Habib Corp, said.

He added that delays in the International Monetary Fund (IMF) bailout agreement and concerns over likely policy tightening by the State Bank of Pakistan on surging inflation had played a catalyst role in the bearish close.KSE-30 index also decreased by 132.79 points or 0.90 percent to 14,655.56 points compared with 14,788.35 points recorded in the last session.Traded shares dropped by 23 million shares to 97.765 million shares from 120.373 million shares. The trading value decreased to Rs2.879 billion from Rs3.277 billion. Market capital narrowed to Rs6.207 trillion from Rs6.263 trillion. Out of 314 companies active in the session, 74 closed in green, 215 in red and 25 remained unchanged.

According to Ali Najib, analyst at Topline Securities, a bearish rampage continued at Pakistan equities as the KSE100 index remained in the red zone throughout the day and further lost 404 points.He was of the view that Pak rupee trading of over Rs300 against the dollar in open and kerb markets, a continuous uncertainty on the IMF programme, and a noise on the political front, were the likely reasons for the aforesaid negative sentiments.

“Selling pressure was also witnessed in the E&P sector, which can be attributed to a decline in international oil prices,” he added.

During the trading hours, UBL, PPL, SYS, OGDC & FFC lost 143 points, cumulatively. On the flip side, ENGRO, NESTLE and HMB witnessed some buying interest as they added 26 points collectively.

The highest increase was recorded in Nestle Pakistan shares, which rose by Rs170.42 to Rs6,586.67 per share, followed by ZIL Limited, which increased by Rs22 to Rs338 per share. A significant decline was noted in Pak Tobacco, which fell by Rs51.49 to Rs658.51 per share, followed by Pak Services, which decreased by Rs29.90 to Rs860.10 per share.

Brokerage Arif Habib Ltd said a negative session was witnessed at the PSX to mark the start of the week. “The benchmark KSE-100 index opened in the negative as a result of the country's political uncertainties, as well as the prolonged resumption of the IMF programme, which kept investors at bay,” it reports.

Volumes remained sluggish across the board, with third-tier equities leading the pack. Sectors contributing to the performance included commercial banks (-105.4 points), E&P’s (-59.9 points), technology & communication (-44.7 points), fertilizer (-26.5 points), and power generation & distribution (-25.1 points).WorldCall Telecom remained the volume leader with 11.452 million shares which closed lower by 2 paisas to Rs1.12 per share. It was followed by K-Electric Ltd. with 9.585 million shares, which closed lower by 7 paisas to Rs1.82 per share.

Other significant turnover stocks included Air Link Commun, Bankislami Pak., Oil & Gas Dev., Aisha Steel Mill, TPL Properties, Telecard Limited, Fauji Foods Ltd, and Pak Petroleum. Shares’ turnover in the future contracts increased to 104.604 million shares from 34.936 million shares.