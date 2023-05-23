Rupee hits fresh low of 305/dollar in open market

KARACHI: The rupee fell to a record low against the dollar in the open market on Monday as a persistent shortage of the greenback, uncertainty surrounding the IMf programme, and political unrest put pressure on the local unit.

The domestic currency dropped by 4 rupees against the dollar in the open market. It was trading at 305 per dollar, according to the rates provided by the Exchange Companies Association of Pakistan (ECAP). The rupee breached its previous record low of 301 set on May 19 (Friday).In the interbank market, the local unit fell 0.26 percent to close at 286.56 per dollar. The gap between currency rates in the interbank and open markets has widened by 18.44 rupees. An informal market premium rate is luring buyers away from formal channels.

For the second straight day, the rupee saw an all-time low in the kerb market, according to the dealers. “The scarcity of dollars is the main cause of this decline,” said Zafar Paracha, secretary general of the ECAP.

“Dollar supplies continued diminishing. Customers are unwilling to sell dollars to exchange companies due to the continuous political unrest. Additionally, banks are not giving cash dollars to exchange companies,” Paracha added.For the Hajj and Umrah, there was some demand for dollars, he informed. “People are buying dollars in a panic because they think the rupee will depreciate even more against the dollar in the coming days.”

Malik Bostan, ECAP chairman, said banks were settling international card payments by buying dollars from the open market. “Banks purchase dollars from exchange firms in order to settle credit card transactions because they have been asked not to do so from the interbank market. This is also creating a scarcity of dollars in the market,” he noted. The decline in remittance inflows also affected the supply of the greenback in the market. Remittances dropped 13 percent to $22.7 billion in 10 months of the current fiscal year. The inflows fell 29 percent year-on-year to $2.2 billion in April. They saw a 13 percent month-on-month decrease in remittances.

Analysts believe that until the budget for the upcoming fiscal year is unveiled next month, there won't be any progress about the resumption of the IMF bailout. The rupee appears to be on a downward trend as the likelihood that the IMF won't offer a bailout, which is required for Pakistan to avoid default in the fiscal year starting in July, is increasing.

Heightened tensions following the arrest of former prime minister Imran Khan on corruption charges on May 9 could make the IMF's $6.5 billion bailout even more improbable, worsening the nation's political and economic unrest.