OMCs raise concerns over OGRA’s inability to curb Iranian oil smuggling

KARACHI: Emerging oil marketing companies (OMCs) in Pakistan, grappling with financial losses due to the smuggling of Iranian petroleum products in the country, have raised concerns about the effectiveness of the Oil & Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) in curbing these illicit trade. In a letter to OGRA chairman, the Oil Marketing Association of Pakistan (OMAP), the representative body of emerging OMCs, alleged that OGRA is showing "criminal restraint" towards the issue of Iranian petroleum smuggling.

"As the regulatory authority entrusted with overseeing the petroleum sector, it is essential for OGRA to take a proactive stance against the smuggling of Iranian diesel/petrol," OMAP said in the letter.

"It is the prime responsibility of OGRA, being a regulator, to take strict action against the smuggling of Iranian diesel/petrol. However, it seems that OGRA is showing criminal restraint towards this issue." OMAP blamed OGRA's negligence for causing "severe damage to the national economy" and putting legal businesses at a disadvantage.

“OGRA holds the prime responsibility of curbing such illegal activities and ensuring a viable business environment for legally operating OMCs," the association said. "Negligence in addressing this issue not only undermines the integrity of the regulatory framework but also jeopardizes the national economy."

OMAP noted that smuggling of Iranian diesel/petrol into the country has reached an "alarming level," creating a "detrimental impact on the economy."The legally working OMCs, who diligently fulfill their tax obligations and operate within the regulatory framework, are already operating on a very thin margin. This margin makes it challenging for them to sustain their operations and provide essential services to the public. The smuggling of Iranian diesel/petrol is adding fuel to the fire and making it even harder for these OMCs to compete with smugglers.

The rampant smuggling of Iranian diesel/petrol not only undermines the efforts of legal entities but also perpetuates an unfair competition scenario. The OMCs operating within the boundaries of the law are unable to compete with the smugglers who evade taxes, regulations, and quality control standards. This creates an uneven playing field, making it increasingly difficult for legitimate OMCs to survive and thrive in the market.

OMAP urged OGRA to take immediate and stringent measures to curb the smuggling of Iranian diesel/petrol. "Strengthening border controls, enhancing coordination with law enforcement agencies, and implementing robust monitoring mechanisms are crucial steps that need to be taken urgently," the association said.

By effectively tackling this issue, OGRA can safeguard the interests of legally operating OMCs and contribute to the overall growth and stability of the petroleum sector in Pakistan. OMAP believes that through collaborative efforts and a resolute stance against smuggling, a fair and competitive market environment can be created that benefits all stakeholders.OMAP sought the action on this matter as timely resolution of this issue will not only protect the national economy but also ensure the sustainability and growth of legally operating OMCs.