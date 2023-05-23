Pakistan to decide on Russia crude oil import after test cargo

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan will make a decision on a potential government-to-government (GtG) agreement with Russia for the import of crude oil after Pakistan Refinery Limited (PRL) submits a report to the petroleum division on the refinement of a test cargo of URAL crude from Moscow, a senior official told The News On Monday.

“The PRL will submit to the government the yields of URAL crude (production of petrol, diesel, FO, Light Diesel Oil (LDO), and kerosene oil in terms of percentages), its quality, and more importantly how commercially viable it is for Pakistan's economy,” said an Energy Ministry official.

“The test cargo will also help the government’s relevant functionaries to know exactly the travelling cost per barrel, refining cost, margin of refineries, and how smooth the payment mechanism will be. Pakistan will pay in yuan through the Bank of China.”

The Russian vessel, the official said, is on its way to Pakistan carrying 750,000 URAL crude oil and will reach the country's port either at the end of May or in the first week of June. Russia has also offered Pakistan a mixture of URAL with SKOL and ESPO, after the test cargo's crude is refined, for an import deal under GtG agreement. Russia is short of SKOL and ESPO crude oil, which is why it has offered the blended crude oil under the long-term agreement to be signed under GtG mode.

The official said that there are estimates that URAL crude will produce 50 percent Furnace Oil and 15-20 percent petrol. Pakistan refineries have also been facing ullage problems because of the non-lifting of furnace oil and from July, 2022 to now, refineries have exported furnace oil of 1,35,000 tonnes to Dubai at a 75 percent cost of the crude oil meaning at 25 percent loss.

The local refineries currently produce the average production of Motor Spirit (Petrol) at 25-30 percent and furnace oil at 45 percent by using the crude of Saudi Aramco and ADNOC. Russian crude is reported to be coming to Pakistan at $50-52 per barrel against the price cap of $60 per barrel imposed by G7 countries, so at this cost, the furnace oil cost may go in a positive trajectory. Pakistan had earlier desired to get Russian crude price with a discount close to $50 per barrel, $10/barrel below the cap price imposed by G7 countries on Russian oil in the wake of the war on Ukraine.

Under a long-term agreement, the government will have to decide the volume of crude per annum Pakistan will import. Pakistan Refinery Limited has the capacity to refine 50,000barrels per day. PRL is a small refinery. “We have to include PARCO (Pak-Arab Refinery Company) and NRL (National Refinery Limited) to utilize the Russian blended crude oil under the GtG agreement,” the official said. Pakistan’s refineries such as PARCO, PRL, and NRL are already in long-term agreements with Saudi Aramco and ADNOC for the import of crude oil. The country is using 80 percent crude from Saudi Aramco and ADNOC.

However, there is 20 percent space left to accommodate Russian oil, and now the question is how much of 20 percent, the government will ink a deal for Russian crude. “It all depends upon the results of the test cargo,” the official added.

“Pakistan will pay the price of crude most probably in China’s currency—Yuan and the Bank of China may play its role for transactions.” To a question, the official said commercial analysis of Russian crude has been conducted in favour of Pakistan’s economy but it will further be cross-checked after refining the Russian oil. The shipping cost of the Russian oil has also been estimated somewhere at $15 per barrel, but it will be finalized after it arrives at the Pakistan port.