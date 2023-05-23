Hamza visits martyrs memorial

LAHORE: Former Punjab chief minister Hamza Shehbaz on Monday visited the Manawan Martyrs Memorial. Hamza Shehbaz attended the memorial service, prayed for the martyrs, and was presented with a bouquet of flowers. Sohail Shaukat Butt, Majid Zahoor, Khawaja Imran Nazir, Ghazali Salim Butt, Kabir Taj, and Imran Guraiya were also in attendance alongside Hamza Shehbaz. Hamza said that the sacrifices made by the martyrs will not go in vain. He expressed pride in the nation for the martyrs’ unwavering dedication. He said that the martyrs had ensured national security through their selfless sacrifice. He said that the Pakistan Army is a source of great pride and emphasised that Pakistan forces will not be subject to any attacks under any circumstances.
