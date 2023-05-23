WB mission visits small dam sites

SUKKUR: The World Bank support mission visited the small dam sites at Mole-I and mole- II, in Kohistan of Jamshoro district on Monday. Inaugurating water supply scheme at village Tero Khan Khaskheli near Kamal Shodo small dam, the climate change expert of World Bank, Ali Tauqeer Sheikh said that Sindh saw flash floods last year after drought of nine years.

"Through construction of small dams, the impact of flash floods will be reduced, ground water will be recharged significantly and it will provide ample drinking waterto local people," said Ali Tauqeer Sheikh, the climate change expert of the World Bank". "

Due to construction of small dams, the salinity of the ground water is decreasing and over all ground water has become sweet, he said. On the occasion, the World Bank mission met the local communities and exchanged views.