JI asks G20 ambassadors not to attend huddle in IIOJ&K

LAHORE: Jamaat-e-Islami has drawn the attention of the ambassadors of G-20 countries towards gross violations of human rights by the Indian Army in the Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, requesting them not to participate in a meeting of the G-20 Tourism Working Group scheduled to be held in Srinagar on 22-24 May 2023.

In a letter to G-20 ambassadors, JI foreign affairs director Asif Luqman Qazi said the JI on behalf of the people of Pakistan wished to convey to the G-20 nations that the State of Jammu and Kashmir is a disputed territory according to United Nations resolutions, and its accession either to Pakistan or India is to be decided by an impartial plebiscite giving the right to self-determination to the people of the occupied state, to be held by United Nations Organization. By unilaterally revoking the special status of Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir on August 5, 2019, India not only violated UN Resolutions, but also disregarded bilateral agreements between Pakistan and India on one hand, and India’s promises made to Kashmiris on the other hand. One-sided declarations do not change the binding nature of UN resolutions. By holding the Tourism Working Group of G-20 meeting in Srinagar, India wants to give an impression of legitimacy to the illegal occupation of Jammu and Kashmir, and the denial of the right to self-determination to 18 million Kashmiris, Qazi said.

India wants to use the platform of G-20 to normalize the continuous abuse of human rights in the occupied territory. The human rights abuses in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir are documented in the reports of the UN’s Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR), he said.

The recent statement of UN Special Rapporteur Fernand de Verennes says, “Holding a G20 meeting in occupied Jammu and Kashmir while massive human rights violations are ongoing is lending support to attempts by India to normalize the brutal and repressive denial of democratic and other rights of Kashmiri Muslims and minorities.

The situation in Jammu and Kashmir should be decried and condemned, not pushed under the rug and ignored with the holding of this meeting”. He said that the Independent Expert noted that there have been reports of a significant number of Hindus from outside the region moving into the region so that dramatic demographic changes are underway in Jammu and Kashmir to overwhelm native Kashmiris in their own land, the JI official said.

Asif Luqman Qazi said the people of India illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, represented by the All Parties Hurriyet Conference (APHC), have expressed their resentment over the holding of the G-20 Tourism Working Group’s meeting in Srinagar. A statement issued by the leadership of APHC says “Jammu and Kashmir is not India’s part but an internationally recognized disputed territory whose future is yet to be decided by its people.

The holding of an international event in the disputed territory is also a violation of the UN Charter.” APHC has also called for a General Strike on the day of the G-20 meeting. Qazi said the people of Pakistan are thankful to the governments and peoples of the People’s Republic of China, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, The Republic of Turkiye, the Arab Republic of Egypt, and other countries who expressed solidarity with the oppressed people of Jammu and Kashmir in support of their unalienable rights.“Freedom, liberty and pursuit of happiness are unalienable rights of all human beings. Let the 18 million inhabitants of Jammu and Kashmir enjoy these God-given rights too. Even if the Indian claims of good governance are accepted, no amount of good governance can be an alternative to self-governance, because freedom is the essence of life. International human rights obligations and the UN Declaration of Human Rights should be upheld by organizations like G-20,” he noted.