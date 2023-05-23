ECP to take action if Imran skips contempt hearing today

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) is likely to consider action if PTI Chairman Imran Khan continues to defy it and does not appear in person despite being summoned for May 23 (today) in the contempt case.

During its hearing last week, the four-member-ECP bench, headed by the commission member from Sindh Nisar Ahmad Durrani, had summoned the PTI chairman to appear before it in relation to his alleged contempt of the electoral body and Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja. PTI Chairman’s chief of staff Senator Syed Shibli Faraz confirmed to The News that Imran would not be able to appear before the commission. “He (Imran) will be going to ATC & NAB court.Since he doesn’t have clones he can manage only two appearances on a given day,” Senator Shibli explained.

The commission had issued August last year contempt notices to PTI leaders, including Imran, Secretary General Asad Umar and Senior Vice-President Fawad Chaudhry. Imran and Fawad were also issued notices for the contempt of the chief election commissioner, besides the Election Commission for ‘using intemperate, un-parliamentary language and contemptuous remarks against the commission and chief election commissioner’.

During the contempt proceedings, the commission member from Balochistan Shah Mhammad Jatoi noted Imran had been given a last chance at the previous hearing to appear before the commission but he did not appear even afterwards.“Summons were issued to him (Imran) as to why we should not issue a bailable arrest warrant for the party chairman after his failure to appear before the commission in contempt proceedings,” he had remarked. The assistant counsel for PTI leaders had told the ECP member that the PTI chairman had to appear before the Lahore High Court that day.

Lawyer Anwar Mansoor Khan, counsel for Asad Umar, had urged the commission to let the hearing at the Sindh High Court complete, saying: “The objections raised before the ECP are the same as those being heard by the court”. When the assistant counsel said Imran’s lawyer Faisal Chaudhry would appear and present arguments, the ECP member from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa told him to contact Chaudhry and ask when he would appear before the forum.