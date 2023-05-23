Attacks on military installations intolerable: COAS

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir said on Monday the recent attacks on military installations and memorials of martyrs were highly regrettable and intolerable incidents. Addressing the military awards distribution ceremony, held in honour of martyrs and veterans here at the General Headquarters (GHQ), he said martyrs and Ghazis were the armed forces’ valuable assets and capital of pride. He announced observing Youm-e-Takreem-e-Shuhada [Martyrs Reverence Day] on May 25.
“The Pakistan Army as an institution always remembered every person associated with it and their families and its relationship as a family was proud and unprecedented,” the COAS said. General Asim Munir conferred military awards on the officers and men of the Pakistan Army for their bravery and outstanding services to the nation during various operations against inimical elements. In all, 51 officers were awarded Tamgha-e-Imitiaz (Star of Distinction-Military), 22 officers and jawans Tamgha-e-Basalat and two jawans the United Nations Special Medal.
General Asim said the nation was living in a free atmosphere due to the great sacrifices of its martyrs. “Undoubtedly, we are living in a free atmosphere due to the martyrs’ sense of duty and great sacrifices,” the COAS added. He said that every soldier and officer of the Pakistan Army puts his duties and responsibilities first, regardless of regional, linguistic and political prejudices and distinctions. He maintained that a strong army guarantees the security and unity of the country. A large number of senior officers of Pakistan Army and families of martyrs attended the ceremony.
