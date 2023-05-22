Punjab asked to keep centre posted on anti-terror steps

ISLAMABAD: The federal government has asked Punjab caretaker administration to keep it posted on hourly basis about the actions being taken against terrorist and miscreants who had attacked and destroyed historical Jinnah House and other places of significance on May 9.

Highly placed sources told The News that Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif, who is returning to the capital today (Monday) after spending three days in Lahore, had marathon discussions with the authorities concerned where he was told the law enforcing agencies (LEA) have unimpeachable evidence pertaining to guiding role and involvement of PTI Chairman Imran Khan in violence on May 9 and has been termed as “mastermind” of the incidents of that day and subsequent vandalism by the PTI people.

The sources revealed that Imran Khan had been asking his people about the methods and all relevant actions carried out on his arrest, adding he passed on some specific instructions on May 9 morning for “daredevil” actions before leaving Lahore to take revenge in case he is detained.

Imran Khan used to claim that he has command over the “mind-games” and could deceive anyone who would come his way. Perhaps this time around, his games have boomeranged, the sources said.

The decision of prosecuting Imran Khan in a military court would be taken in a day or two since he has already been booked under the offences which are liable to be adjudicated by the Military/Special Courts, the sources added.