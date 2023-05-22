India misleading world by holding G20 meeting in IIOJ&K: Kaira

LALAMUSA: Advisor to the Prime Minister on Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan Chaudhry Qamar Zaman Kaira has said that today Illegally Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJ&K) is like a prison.

By turning Kashmir into a completely military cantonment, India wants to give the impression that there is peace in held Kashmir and there is no resistance from the Kashmiris, rather this move of India has been accepted by the people. This is sheer lie, fraud and deception that Indian governments have always done to Kashmiris.

He expressed these views while talking to media here. He said the PDM government has been trying to solve the Kashmir problem since day one. The purpose of holding the G20 meeting in the capital of disputed Kashmir is to send a message to the world that there is an atmosphere of peace in Kashmir. India wants to project ‘normalcy’ in Kashmir by holding meeting in disputed region and tries to claim that its 2019 scrapping of partial autonomy brought peace and development. Through this, it wants to mislead the world. Pakistan has also communicated with the member countries and has expressed concern over the holding of the G20 meeting in Srinagar, the effects of which have started coming, he added.

Kaira said that some countries including China have distanced themselves from it. “We are not against the Group of 20 [G20] meeting but against holding the meeting in IIOJ&K.”

The United Nations should fulfill its promises soon and should not play the role of a facilitator to help India achieve its goals. The Modi government across the Line of Control wants to stage a play and demoralise the people of Occupied Kashmir; we will tell India that the spirit of freedom is still alive among Kashmiris. The morale of Kashmiris cannot be dampened under any circumstances. The Kashmir issue is alive and it will remain alive until its solution is based on the will of Kashmiris, he said.