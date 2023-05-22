National Games opening ceremony today

KARACHI: It’s a big opportu nity for Baochistan to project its soft image across the world as the Prime Minister of Pakistan Mian Shahbaz Sharif is set to formally open the 34th National Games in what is expected to be an im pressive ceremony in Quetta on Monday (today). According to the organis ers the opening ceremony will be held from 3pm to 4:30pm. However, sources said that it may be rescheduled due to security reasons. However, sources said that every effort would be made to finish the one-and-a half hour-long ceremony well before Maghrib. The organisers said that as many as 3000 athletes and officials will be part of the opening ceremony which will include performances by artists to highlight the culture of Balochistan. The biennial spectacle has already started as the organ isers opted to conduct the competitions in around a dozen of disciplines before the opening ceremony in order to cope up with the lo gistics and accommodation issues. The competitions in around a dozen of disciplines have already been completed and their athletes have re turned while some events, es pecially those being held out side Balochistan, are yet in progress. Quetta had last conducted the National Games in 2004. On Sunday the organisers also held meetings to discuss the opening ceremony which is the most vital part of the Games. Sources said that tight se curity arrangements have been made to conduct the opening ceremony in the most befitting way. According to sources security forces were on Sunday seen keeping vigilant eye on every move ment. Sources said that po lice have also been seen in side hotels where athletes are staying and outsiders are not allowed to enter the hotels premises. Sources said that the IG Balochistan is making every effort to ensure top security is provided to the participat ing athletes and officials of the Games. Sources said that full dress rehearsal was in progress at the Ayub Sta dium. The rehearsal started after the men’s football final

between PAF and Police, which eventually was won by Police 3-0. Games Secretariat has been established at Ayub Sta dium which also houses the office of the Director General of Balochistan Sports Board. It also has Games Media Cen tre. Olympic Secretariat has been established at the Bugti Stadium where the Pakistan Olympic Association (POA) officials sit. Sources said that there are some administrative issues and information is not timely shared. Sources said that most of the contingents of the partici pating units have reached Quetta and are ready to at tend the opening ceremony. Sources said that the ath letes are given Rs1000 each daily allowance while the of ficial get Rs1500 daily to meet their diet expenses during the Games. Sources said that two-time Tokyo-based Olympian judoka Shah Hus sain has also arrived in Quetta and will be part of the Army contingent in the open ing ceremony. The country’s top karateka Saadi Abbas will miss the Games due to his personal issues. Saadi, a for mer Asian champion and US Open champion, had to rep resent WAPDA in the Games but he cancelled his trip from Canada due to his personal matters.