Shaheens win third one-day against Zimbabwe Select

LAHORE: All-rounder Qasim Akram played a crucial innings of 57 not out to guide Pakistan to a narrow victory against Zimbabwe Select in the third match of their one-day series at the Harare Sports Club.

The match was halted due to bad light, with Pakistan ahead of the target by five runs according to the Duckworth-Lewis-Stern (DLS) method. Chasing a target of 279 runs, Pakistan's Shaheens had scored 263/8 in 46.5 overs. Wicket-keeper Haseebullah Khan contributed with 49 runs from 60 balls. Despite the hosts reducing Shaheens to 169/6 in the 34th over, Akram held his ground and orchestrated a remarkable comeback for his team.

He formed a crucial partnership of 68 runs with spinner Mubasir Khan (30) for the seventh wicket and continued to play aggressively despite the fading light conditions. Zimbabwe Select, after opting to bat first, posted a challenging target of 279 runs. Opener Joylord Gumbie was dismissed early by Shahnawaz Dahani.