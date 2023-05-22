Shaheens win third one-day against Zimbabwe Select

LAHORE: All-rounder Qasim Akram played a crucial innings of 57 not out to guide Pakistan to a narrow victory against Zimbabwe Select in the third match of their one-day series at the Harare Sports Club.
The match was halted due to bad light, with Pakistan ahead of the target by five runs according to the Duckworth-Lewis-Stern (DLS) method. Chasing a target of 279 runs, Pakistan's Shaheens had scored 263/8 in 46.5 overs. Wicket-keeper Haseebullah Khan contributed with 49 runs from 60 balls. Despite the hosts reducing Shaheens to 169/6 in the 34th over, Akram held his ground and orchestrated a remarkable comeback for his team.
He formed a crucial partnership of 68 runs with spinner Mubasir Khan (30) for the seventh wicket and continued to play aggressively despite the fading light conditions. Zimbabwe Select, after opting to bat first, posted a challenging target of 279 runs. Opener Joylord Gumbie was dismissed early by Shahnawaz Dahani.
LONDON: Manchester City won the Premier League for the fifth time in six seasons on Saturday, taking a first step to a...
KARACHI: It’s a big opportu nity for Baochistan to project its soft image across the world as the Prime Minister of...
LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board has strengthened the national men's selection committee with three key...
KARACHI: Pakistan junior hockey team defeated hosts Oman by three goals to one in a practice match ahead of the Junior...
KARACHI: Army lead the National Games medals race with 45 golds, 32 silver and 22 bronze, according to official...
KARACHI: Navy swept the initial six gold medals as six out of 13 sailing events in the 34th National Games were...