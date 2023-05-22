Navy lead sailing slots with six gold medals

KARACHI: Navy swept the initial six gold medals as six out of 13 sailing events in the 34th National Games were completed on the third day of the slots which will continue until May 28 here at the PN Aquatic Club.

At the end of the third day on Sunday Navy were leading with six golds, followed by PAF with three silvers and Sindh at the third spot with one silver and two bronze medals. Punjab have claimed one silver, Army have captured three bronze while Balochistan have snared one bronze.

In the second phase, J80 Class Fleet and Match Racing events will be held from May 22-24 at the same venue. Navy won gold in the men’s Laser Standard (ILCA 7) while KP got silver and Army took bronze. Navy also took gold in the Juniors Men’s Laser Standard and were followed by PAF and Sindh with silver and bronze medals, respectively.