Army secure four rowing gold in Games

ISLAMABAD: Army added four more gold medals to their overnight tally making it ten during the two days of rowing competition of the 34th National Games here at Rawal Lake Sunday.

Army swept all three gold medals meant for women while adding one more to the tally in the men’s category. Navy surprised Army in M-4 and LM-4 categories.

Army won 10 gold medals during the two-day event with the Navy also getting on the Board with two gold medals.

Results: M4 (Open weight): Navy (gold), Army (silver), HEC (bronze).

MIX (open weight): Army (gold), Navy (silver), and Wapda (bronze).

Army win NG’s shooting event KARACHI: Army won the shooting event of the National Games by taking 17 gold, 14 silver, and five bronze medals.

Navy stood second with 14 gold, 16 silver, and 12 bronze medals while PAF with one gold, one silver, and seven bronze medals got third position.

HEC grabbed one silver and three bronze medals for fourth position and WAPDA secured fifth position with four bronze medals. KP stood sixth with one bronze medal.

Teams of Sindh, Balochistan, Punjab, Islamabad, and Police could not win any medal.

Army’s Aamer Iqbal won gold medal in double trap on the last day of the shooting event at AMU in Jhelum on Sunday.

Army’s Farrukh Nadeem took silver medal and Navy’s Aminullah grabbed bronze medal in the individual category of the said event.

In the team category of the said event, Army created new national record (382) and won gold medal while Navy and PAF took silver and bronze medals, respectively.

In the individual category of 50m rifle 3-Position, Navy’s Zeeshan Shakir, Aqib Latif, and Ghufran Adil won gold, silver, and bronze medals, respectively, while Zeeshan also set a new national record (582).

In the team category of the said event, Navy made a new national record (1732) to win gold while Army and PAF took silver and bronze medals, respectively.