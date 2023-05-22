Wapda favourites as tennis event begins in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD: Defending champions Wapda led by Aqeel Khan will start favourites as the tennis event of 34th National Games will get underway from today (Monday) here at the PTF/SDA Complex.

As many as six gold medals (men and women) are at stake in the National Games which picked Islamabad as a venue for tennis activities. Apart from Aqeel Khan, Mohammad Abid, Mudassar Murtaza, and Shahzad Khan will spearhead Wapda's campaign in men’s singles, doubles, and for team gold while Huzaifa Abdul Rehman and Abdullah Adnan and Mohammad Salar will be there for Army. PAF, another strong outfit in the men’s category will be led by Mohammad Shoaib and Yousaf Khalil.

In the ladies’ event, Wapda also start favourites with Sarah Mehboob, Ushana Sohail, Ehsha Javed, and Mehaq Khokhar are to lead their campaign. Army have a relatively weaker team in Mahin Aftab, Amna Ali and Zoha Asim.

The tennis event will be contested from May 22 to 29. Top departments of the country, including Wapda, Army, PAF, Navy, HEC, KPK, Punjab, Sindh, Balochistan, and Islamabad are participating in the event.

The total strength of men athletes is 39 along with 10 officials whereas 30 women athletes with seven officials will also be seen in action during the Games event. The captains’ meeting will be held today (Monday) at 10:00am at PTF Complex followed by the draws ceremony and the start of Team events.

Muhammad Arif Qureshi ITF White Badge Referee will supervise the 34th National Games as 29 other technical officials from across the country will also perform their duties. A formal opening ceremony will be held tomorrow (Tuesday) at 9:45am at the PTF Complex.