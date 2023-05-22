McIlroy’s grit gives him PGA hope when game doesn’t

ROCHESTER: Rory McIlroy grinded through a rain-soaked third round at the PGA Championship on Saturday, gaining no ground on the lead but using grit to sustain hopes of a fifth major title.

The 34-year-old from Northern Ireland, trying to win his first major since 2014, fired a second straight one-under par 69 to stand on one-under 209 through 54 holes at soggy Oak Hill.

That’s five adrift of leader Brooks Koepka, the same gap McIlroy had on the lead through 36 holes. But this time, McIlroy sees how he is able to hang tough when his game is sketchy at best.

“My attitude has been well, my ability to just stick in there and show a little bit of grit and determination and not let rounds get away from me too much,” he said. “I made two good putts for bogeys on the sixth and seventh. Doing things like that, not letting the round really get away from you, that’s what I´ve done well this week.” McIlroy, who took a mental health break after missing the cut at the Masters, has fought off illness and lackluster play to be in the hunt. “I’d like to be a couple shots closer to the lead, but with how I´ve felt this week, if you had told me on Thursday night I’d be going into Sunday in the top five and with a realistic chance to win this golf tournament, I would have taken it.” McIlroy battled through a day-long deluge in difficult conditions with a game more scrambling than solid.