Modi lands in Papua New Guinea for Pacific summit

PORT MORESBY: Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Papua New Guinea on Sunday for talks with Pacific island leaders, the first visit by an Indian premier as New Delhi seeks to counter China´s growing footprint in the region.

Modi landed just after 10 pm local time (1200 GMT) in the capital Port Moresby, where he will co-host the Summit of the Forum for India-Pacific Islands Cooperation on Monday with Papua New Guinea Prime Minister James Marape and other Pacific island leaders. Beijing has been pouring vast sums into the Pacific, which has alarmed New Delhi officials who consider the region to be its backyard.