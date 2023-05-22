Two pilots killed in Afghanistan military helicopter crash

KABUL: Two pilots were killed on Sunday when a US-made military helicopter crashed in the north of Afghanistan, the country´s defence ministry said.
“An MD-530 helicopter of the country´s air force, which was flying from Mazar-e-Sharif airfield towards Samangan, collided with an electricity pylon,” the defence minister tweeted.
In September, a Black Hawk helicopter commandeered by the Taliban government after the chaotic US withdrawal from Afghanistan crashed during a training session in Kabul, killing two pilots and a crew member.
When exiting the country in 2021, the US military left behind billions of dollars worth of aircraft, vehicles, weapons and other hardware -- much of which it said had been rendered inoperable.
